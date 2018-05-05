Share:

BADIN - On the directives of SSP Irfan Ali Samoon, police set up heatstroke camps in the city on Friday.

Police were providing cold drinks and water to the citizens, commuters and passerby while heatstroke affected would be facilitated medical treatment also.

The camps not only providing cold drinks and water to the citizens but they have also arranged fodder and water for pet animals and birds to protect them from scorching heat.

The aim of the camps was to make awareness among the people for philanthropic work, love humanity and close association of police with citizens.

DEVELOPMENT

Sindh government has facilitated Cadet College, Indus Hospital, Badin-Karachi, Badin-Hyderabad roads and other development schemes for people of Badin and economic stability of the district. These views were expressed by Minister for Works and Services Imdad Ali Pitafi on Friday.

He said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government has eliminated terrorism from the province and peace has returned back in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

He said that Dr Zulifiqar Mirza was Altaf Hussain of Badin and people should ask him about destruction and damage.

He said that Mirza remained associated with the PPP from 1993 to 2015 and he was considered front man and powerful figure of government. He said that shortage of water was matter across Sindh province and such shortage was reducing.

He said that the PPP would win and become successful in Sindh including capital city.