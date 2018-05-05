Share:

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister on Privatization Daniyal Aziz chaired a meeting with representatives of Shanghai Electric Power Company (SEP) for the ongoing transaction of 66.40 percent shares of KESC.

The sale of shares of KESC is subject to the issuance of National Security Certificate (NSC) from the government of Pakistan through the Privatization Commission of Pakistan. The PC approached ministries/regulatory bodies to seek their response as part of its due diligence before issuance of NSC.

The matter related to issuance of NSC will be completed shortly after the preliminary requirements are fulfilled. The work in this regard is going on fast track basis to finalize the subject transaction. The minister for PC appreciated the presence of SEP in power sector and termed it a positive sign for the rescue of power sector in Pakistan.

The minister further said that SEP's investment in power sector could bring the economy on sound footing.

It is worth remembering that SEP entered into a sale and purchase agreement with the KES power on October 28 2016, it is an important Chinese company of repute and already working in Pakistan. The minister directed to expedite the process and further stated that government of Pakistan is committed to strengthening the sector through massive foreign investment.