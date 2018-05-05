Share:

MIRPUR - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan unveiled logo official logo of the Kashmir Super League (KSL) here on Friday.

Sports Minister Ch Saeed Ahmed, cricketing legend Saqlain Mushtaq (advisor to the KSL), organisers, additional chief secretary Farhat Mir, former AJK legislative assembly deputy speaker Shaheen Kausar Dar, AJK secretary sports Raja Abbas, cricket enthusiasts and notables were also present on the occasion.

KSL is a first of its kind league in AJK, which will initially have six teams playing the T20 format of cricket. Players from all over AJK and Pakistan will take part in this tournament, which will also be a training ground preparing them for national and international events.

The President congratulated the KSL team for their initiative in promoting cricket in AJK. He said that the KSL will help players of this region in showcasing their talent at higher level. “Today is the day of celebration and the launch of this league will help bring Azad Kashmir within the sporting mainstream of Pakistan. Players in this tournament will get the necessary encouragement as the selectors from all over Pakistan will be able to see our local talent playing at their best,” he said.

Sardar Masood said Chaudhry M Saeed has taken great strides in promoting sports in AJK. He said the minister has been instrumental in creating liaison with other sporting associations in Pakistan, which will help in encouraging our youth to excel in sports.

The President said Azad Kashmir has great potential adding that with proper training and exposure, the talent of this region is capable enough to excel at even international level. “Salman Irshad, the Lahore Qalandar player from Rawalakot, is a great example of AJK’s talent. I hope through this league, players of this region will be selected in Pakistan Super League and other international leagues. With proper training, we will produce a hundred more Salman Irshad’s.”

Sardar Masood also congratulated AJK people on this initiative and praised the organisers for naming one of the teams as Srinagar Fighters. He said the KSL will be a major event that will generate revenue for AJK and will also attract tourists. “The KSL will also prove to be beneficial for local industries like hotels and restaurants, advertising and print/electronic media.”

The President said that the KSL will also send a message to India of our unity and freedom enjoyed by our people here in Azad Kashmir. “We must not forget our brothers and sisters in Indian-Occupied Kashmir, who are living their lives under the barbaric reign of Indian occupation. They are being subjected to state terrorism, where they are being killed, maimed, illegally detained and blinded using pellet guns.”

AJK Sports Minister Ch Saeed Ahmed assured the full support of ministry and government in making the league a success. He said the government is promoting sports in AJK by holding major competitions all over AJK.