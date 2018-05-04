Share:

Toba Tek Singh:-Pirmahal police arrested two butchers and recovered from their custody dead animal's meat. Police said both the accused Noor Ahmad and Akram were used to supply dead meat to the butchers in different villages. The police checked the motorcycle rickshaw on which they were carrying away more than 80kg beef. Later, the area veterinary doctor wasted the meat. A case had been registered against both accused under section 2 A & 3 of Punjab Slaughter Control ACT.