Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan said on Friday that India is “punishing” the people of Kashmir by using military force and genocide of Kashmiris to subdue the unarmed freedom struggle in Held Kashmir.

He expressed these views while talking to Pakistan-origin British Labour Party’s Councilor Waheed Akbar who called on him at Jammu & Kashmir House on Friday.

“The world needs to know the horrendous human rights violations taking place in Indian occupied Kashmir,” the president said. He added that Kashmir wa snot a bilateral issue and the Kashmiris cannot be excluded from the talks.

The president commended him on this efforts in engaging with the Members of Parliament from Luton and uniting the Kashmiri expats in raising the issue of Kashmir. He said that the United Kingdom has a huge population hailing from Kashmir and Pakistan who have successfully integrated into the social and political fabric of their country of adoption. He commended the Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora community for winning the respect of the host countries by hard work, professionalism and commitment.

The president said that India did not so far accept the partition and the issue of Kashmir has remained unresolved for the past seventy years and is the unfinished agenda of the partition of the Subcontinent. He reiterated the need to utilize modern means of communication in retaliation to the false narrative propagated by India about terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir and that this issue is a bilateral matter. The president urged forging unity among our Diaspora community and work in harmony towards the resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions. He commended the community for their protest and united stance on the eve of Indian Prime Minister Modi’s visit to London.

Councillor Waheed Akbar, also the chairman of the Labour Party from the Leagrave Ward of Luton, assured the AJK president of his full support and vowed to continue mobilising the Diaspora community towards raising their voice for the people of Kashmir who are being subjected to unimaginable atrocities.

Meanwhile, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan accused India of using chemical weapons in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

"There are evidences that Indian forces deployed in Kashmir had been using weapons that contain chemical agents in Kashmir," Prime Minister. "We demand an impartial and independent investigation into the alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians in Indian-held Jammu Kashmir and gross violation of human rights of Kashmiri people by Indian forces," Haider said.

Paying glowing tributes to Yaseen Malik, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Shabir Ahamed Shah and others, he said pro leaders of Kashmir had lived most of their lives behind the bars and in struggle for their right to self determination.

Terming Kashmiri peoples' struggle as struggle to complete Pakistan, he said India cannot lessen Kashmiri peoples' love for Pakistan with coercion and oppression. He alleged that use of chemical weapons is worst kind of persecution that put the lives of entire population in danger.

The AJK Prime Minister assured the Hurriyat leadership that reinforcing Kashmir liberation struggle would remain first and priority of AJK government and all available resources would be utilized for this purpose.

The government in the base camp of Kashmir liberation struggle would consult Hurriyat leaders in matters relating to Kashmir freedom movement. The PM also assured that problems being faced by the refugees from occupied part of Kashmir would be solved on priority basis.

Earlier in a TV interview after visiting Line of Control, PM Haider said Indian PM Narendra Modi is trying to increase his vote bank by shedding the blood of Kashmiri people. He alleged BJP of Nerandra Modi of whipping up jingoistic frenzy to get political mileage in India.