Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Anti-Terrorism Court Islamabad Friday exonerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan from the charges against him in a case of protesters’ torturing a police officer during his party’s 2014 sit-in.

On his first day on the job, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asmatullah Junejo was beaten up on the Constitution Avenue by the rowdy protesters while he apparently was trying to reach out to them to urge them to restrain from violence.

Later, Secretariat police had registered four cases against several PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) supporters for vandalism and violence during their prolonged ‘dharna’ in the capital against the PML-N government.

One of the cases, filed under section 265-K of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), charged Imran and others for their alleged inciting and participating acts of vandalism and violence on SSP junejo and others.

ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand acquitted Imran in the case for lack of evidence against him.

The court had earlier reserved the verdict after hearing arguments from the defence counsel Babar Awan and the special public prosecutor Chaudhry Shafqaat.

PTI chairman, who was present in the courtroom at the time of announcement of the verdict, welcomed the judgment saying to the judge: “Thank you very much!”

Talking to the media outside the court, Khan expressed his happiness over the judgment. He said anti-terrorism laws were made for a special purpose but those were being misused for political ends. He expressed his resolve to halt their misuse when his party would come to power. “The democratic governments that indulge in such practice are even worse than dictatorial regimes,” he opined.

The PTI chief slammed PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for what he said ruining state institutions by using them in pursuit of their objectives.

Taking an aim at Sharif, he said his rhetoric showed that he was not in good mental health and needed psychiatric help. Khan claimed that Nawaz’s narrative was benefiting the PTI. “He [Nawaz] is actually running our election campaign when he says that voting for PTI is the same as voting for the Pakistan Army or the country’s judiciary,” Khan said, adding that people were very happy at with these institutions owing to their performance.

PTI chairman came down hard on Punjab chief minister saying that Shehbaz Sharif and his sons were running a ‘corruption limited company’.

He lauded the work of the National Accountability Bureau and said it was taking action for the first time against the rulers while they were in power. He urged the anti-corruption body to initiate inquiries against former president Asif Zardari as well.

Imran lambasted PML-N leaders Rana Sanaullah, Abid Sher Ali, Javed Latif, Khawaja Asif and Tallal Chaudhry for their anti-women remarks.

He said that one minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had to apologise instantly when he disrespected women.

Khan termed Maryam Nawaz a false champion of women’s rights. He said that N-League has never given respect to women. He mentioned that Sharif family did not even spare PPP’s Nusrat Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

Agencies add: PML-N has announced to file an appeal in Islamabad High Court against Imran’s acquittal from the ATC.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal told the media that their police personnel were subjected to worst kind of violence during 2014 sit-in, the parliament was trampled and PTV staff was thrown out.

“We will file a petition against this in the High Court because PTI workers perpetrated brutalities at the behest of Imran Khan,” he said.