Share:

NOOR PUR THAL-District & Sessions Judge Khushab Tahir Nawaz said that the judiciary’s mission is to serve the people with dispensation of easy and inexpensive justice.

After administering oath to the newly elected office-bearers of Tehsil Noor Pur Thal Bar Association, she said that the Bar and Bench relationship must be cordial and cooperative so as to ensure speedy and inexpensive justice.

He said that if justice is administered in a society, it creates a feeling of satisfaction. He said that bar and bench always played their vital role in mitigating the difficulties of litigants. The D&SJ assured the bar of conveying their problems to the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court.

Earlier, TBA president Malik Waris Jasra and Secretary General Malik Abdur Rasool Awan praised the D&SJ for his cooperation with the bar.