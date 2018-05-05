Share:

QUETTA - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has severely criticised the PML-N for what he said non-implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP).

“The so-called politicians don’t care whether the National Action Plan is implemented or not,” Bilawal said, while addressing a rally in Quetta on Friday.

The PPP chairman said the government made tall claims of eliminating terrorism from the country but on the other hand, the Hazaras were being killed in Quetta. He said both PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and PTI Chairman Imran Khan wanted power. He added that they had no problem if people were being killed on the roads. “Who will talk about missing persons and mutilated bodies?” he questioned.

Earlier, the PPP chairman met the families of Hazara martyrs in Quetta. He said the Hazaras had courageously borne and were continuously bearing so many losses. “I salute the martyrs and stand with the aggrieved families. I pray that they no longer lose a loved one to senseless violence,” he said.

He added that those had not lost anything would not understand the pain of the aggrieved families. He said that his party could not forget the bloodshed of the martyrs.

“Our opponents say we do politics over dead,” said Bilawal, adding “they wound us, hurt us, then taunt us for crying.” He said that his party would continue raising its voice till full implementation of the National Action Plan. "They keep us underprivileged then come here to ridicule our condition," said Bilawal. The PPP chairman said that Pakistan would have to bring an end to militancy.

He said, “The people of Balochistan are deprived of their basic rights. The federal government has stopped Rs120 billion of Balochistan. However, Balochistan was our priority when we came to power.”

The PPP chairman said that there was need to promote politics to spot militancy in Balochistan, adding that only democracy was solution to all the problems in the province.

Bilawal further said that the mother of the oppressed (Benazir Bhutto) was killed in Rawalpindi. He added that that his party could forget those who were killed in terrorist attack in Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park.