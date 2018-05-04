Share:

islamabad-The authorities have approved PC-I for establishing three fire substations in different parts of the city.

The substations would be set up in sector I-9/4, I-14 and Humak, according to the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) officials. They said the step has been taken to improve performance of Emergency and Disaster Management of MCI as new machinery worth Rs. 1000 million is also being procured. They said the Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate of MCI is being strengthened and further upgraded in line with modern techniques to bring it at par with the international standards. Special arrangements have been made for training of rescue workers and firefighters to enhance their professional capabilities.

Meanwhile, Mayor Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that presently, the Directorate of Emergency and Disaster Management is equipped with latest fire equipment and well-trained staff. He was addressing a ceremony organized by MCI here at Fire Headquarters, G-7 in connection with International Firefighter Day-2018. On this occasion, MCI’s Chief Officer Syed Najaf Iqbal, Director E&DM Zafer Iqbal, elected representatives, officers and officials of different formations, representatives of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) and fire fighters of E & DM Directorate were also present.

The Mayor said that a survey for fire safety measures in different buildings of Islamabad is being carried out and awareness has been created among the residents regarding safety measures in case of fire eruption. On this occasion, Director Emergency and Disaster Management informed the audience that E & DM directorate of MCI is the only department of Asia which has well-trained firefighters and rescue workers. “Apart from this, the Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate also has 34 latest firefighting vehicles, firefighting devices and sniffer dogs, which detect human bodies under the rubbles during the accidents.

The directorate has a fleet of 34 fire tenders, two snorkels of 68 meters, two Bronto Sky Lifts of 29 meters and 46-metre aerial ladder,” he told the gathering. The firefighting fleet of CDA has already demonstrated its professional role in extinguish fire in other cities of the country as well, he added.

Fire Fighters and rescue workers of Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate demonstrated their professional capabilities during a mock drill.

The Mayor lauded their skills and distributed certificates among the participants.

At the end of the ceremony, flag march of fire fighting vehicles was also organized which was led by the Mayor. The flag march started from fire headquarters and concluded at the Fire Headquarters.