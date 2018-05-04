Share:

islamabad-Chinese ambassador H.E Mr. Yao Jing visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML) and distributed cheques of the Chinese Embassy scholarships among 89 deserving students of the university. A ceremony in this regard held at the NUML auditorium attended by Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Cultural Counselor Mr. You Yi, registrar, deans, directors and heads of departments, faculty members and students. Speaking on the occasion, chief guest honourable ambassador Mr. Yao Jing said that Chinese embassy keen to promote education in Pakistan. These scholarships are just a token and humble contribution to educate the deserving Pakistani youth and Embassy will continue awarding the scholarships to the needy students annually.

Ambassador said that learning languages of each other is essential for enhancement of bilateral relations and future of both the countries lies on the young and energetic youth of both sides. He said that NUML has become a brand in China for learning languages and education. He vowed that amount of the scholarship will be increased in next year to give benefit to the maximum students.

Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim in his address said that Sino-Pak friendship is deep-rooted and time-tested and such kind gestures will have positive impact on the relations of two countries. It is important to mention that 300 students applied for the scholarship, 103 were called for interview after scrutiny and later by the independent committee recommended 89 students for the scholarship.