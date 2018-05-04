Share:

London-Demi Lovato has fractured her foot whilst abroad in Bali, Indonesia.

The ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ hitmaker took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal she has managed to injure her foot whilst abroad in Indonesia. Alongside a raised-hand emoji, she wrote on the social media site: ‘’Guess who fractured her foot walking down the stairs in Bali.’’

Demi is currently on a break from her world tour, which is due to kick off again later this month in Belfast.

Whilst Demi’s physical health isn’t in too great shape at the moment because of her fractured foot, her mental health is better than ever and it was previously revealed that Demi inspired her mother Diana De La Garza to tackle her own mental health issues.

Appearing alongside her mother, Demi shared: ‘’I feel very proud of her. I know it’s something that’s not easy, first-hand being somebody that’s struggled with mental illness and being open and talking about it: I know that it’s not easy to be open with the world. The changes that I’ve seen in my mom: She’s happier, and she’s calmer.

She used to suffer with anxiety, and when she self-medicated, she was more depressed, and she kind of had a cloud over her. Now she glows, and she is just so cheerful, and she’s the most positive person I know.’’

Demi recently also celebrated six years of sobriety.

She wrote on Twitter in March: ‘’Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible. [praying emoji] (sic)’’