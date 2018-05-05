Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday dismissed the Prime Minister's remarks that ‘aliens’ will conduct the upcoming elections, stating they are against the spirit of the Constitution and its mandate.

In a statement, the ECP said that it is completely ready to hold the 2018 General Elections and is entirely independent when it comes to its legal and Constitutional responsibilities.

An ECP spokesperson cautioned those holding high offices to refrain from making such statements, which are based on speculation and hearsay.

On Thursday, as per media reports, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had said that aliens will hold the next elections but even then the ruling party will take part in them.

He had reportedly made the remarks while interacting with journalists during a dinner hosted by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

The country is set to hold general elections in the last week of July after the present government completes its tenure on May 31st.