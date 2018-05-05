Share:

ISLAMABAD - While two officers of the Federal Investigation Agency had given conflicting views about the controversial multi-storey Grand Hyatt Hotel project before the NA panel, an internal probe committee of the agency headed by its Additional Director General Wajid Zia has recommended investigating the case further while turning down the previous inquiry.

Earlier, FIA’s Director National Response Centre for Cyber Crime (NR3C) Capt (Retd) Muhammad Shoaib, in an inquiry report, had given a clean chit to all accused in the alleged fraud of leasing out precious state land to the builder of high rise Grand Hyatt Hotel and the alleged illegal construction of luxury apartments there.

Capt (Retd) Muhammad Shoaib, who according to FIA sources is considered very close to Director General FIA Bashir Ahmed Memom, in its inquiry had dropped all charges against former chairman CDA Kamran Lashari, other senior officers of the authority and Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, the builder and owner M/S BNP Private Limited. Prior to this, FIA Lahore had held an inquiry into the matter and had submitted the interim challan of the case before the trial court.

Interestingly, the DG FIA had ordered Shoaib to inquire into the case under the instructions of Prime Minister, though Islamabad High Court (IHC) in its decision had declared the apartments being built were illegal and had upheld the CDA’s decision to cancel the lease of the land.

Two officers of the FIA , who had separately held investigation about alleged irregularities in the award of lease of priced land in the heart of the capital for the five-star Grand Hyatt Hotel at the Constitution One Avenue, had made conflicting remarks before a parliamentary committee. One officer, FIA Lahore’s Assistant Director Jamil Ahmad Meyo had said before the National Assembly Standing on Cabinet Secretariat on April 19 that the case was a mega fraud worth Rs25 billion. While FIA Shoaib held that his investigation team could not substantiate the allegations.

Keeping in view the controversy, FIA on the directions of the DG FIA on April 26 formed a three-member committee headed by Additional DG Immigration Wajid Zia to investigate the matter.

The other members of the committee are Additional DG Economic Crime Wing (ECW) Basharat Shahzad and Additional Director Law Malik Tariq Mehmood.

In its one page findings of the probe committee, it held: “the investigation of the case has been pending since long due to prolonged litigation and so far 50 per cent of the investigation could have been completed, therefore, no final/fair conclusion could be drawn at this stage.”

The committee recommended: “the further investigation of the case may be referred to the ADG ECW to get it finalised through his team under his personal supervision.” The probe committee said that it was found that the investigation team of FIA Lahore headed by Mayo, assistant director, had submitted the interim challan of the case before the trial court. It further added that on the other side Capt (Retd) Shoaib was of the opinion that the investigation team of FIA Lahore has failed to bring the case to its logical conclusion by getting proper evidence. The committee got presentations both by Mayo as well as his team and Shoaib in support of their opinion.

Earlier Capt (Retd) Shoaib in its investigation report had concluded that the “investigation team could not substantiate the allegations of fraud, abuse of power and authority, forgery, criminal breach of trust, impersonation or cheating against the accused persons Kamran Lashar former chairman CDA, Kamran Qureshi former member Finance CDA, Habibur Rehman Gillani former director Estate CDA and Abdul Hafiz Sheikh CEO M/S BNP LTD.

In 2016, the CDA had cancelled the 13.5 acre plot on which building was being constructed. The Islamabad High Court also upheld the CDA’s decision and declared that the construction of apartments on the land meant for the hotel illegal.

Earlier, the FIA Lahore had carried out an investigation into the matter on the direction of then interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

According to FIA Lahore’s inquiry, the CDA had auctioned the plot against almost Rs4.8 billion but the owner paid only around Rs1.2 billion. The owner allegedly collected over six billion rupees by selling apartments which were not meant for sale. The probe said that CDA violated the rules while leasing the plot, and no bank guarantees were taken from the bidder. Without making full payment, the owner had taken Rs1 billion loan from the Bank of Punjab and in return handed over a part of the plot to the bank.

DG FIA Memon in September 2017 had admitted before the National Assembly committee that the owner of the Grand Hyatt Hotel gave away several apartments free of cost as ‘gifts’ to some influential people and the scam was worth around Rs30 billion. But he had declined to make public the names.