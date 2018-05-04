Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-First time in the history of Punjab, cattle census has been carried out across the province which will leave far-reaching effects on the promotion and development of livestock sector.

These views were expressed by Additional Director Livestock Dr Asif Naz Jah during a media talk here the other day.

He termed cattle census a great effort towards the promotion of the livestock in the province.

According to statistics of the cattle census, there are 622,141 buffalos, 1.2 million cows, 438,480 sheep, 1.05 million goats, 1.64 hen and 17843 horses, donkeys and camels exist in the district.

Staffers of the livestock department collected this data by going door to door as per the vision of Livestock Secretary Nasim Sadiq.

"It is need of the hour to adopt modern techniques in cattle farmers to have better results," Dr Asif said.