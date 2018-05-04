Share:

SIALKOT/Sadiqabad/toba tek singh-Two friends - Waleed (16) and Imran (18) - were killed in firing by two unidentified motorcyclists the other night. They were laid to rest in their native graveyard amid sobs and tears in Happu Garha-Motra village, Daska tehsil on Thursday.

A large number of the people attended their funeral. Scenes of agony were witnessed when two funerals were lifted together for burial. Earlier, families of the deceased flanked by locals staged a protest demonstration by placing the dead bodies of the youths at a local Chowk.

They set tyres on fire and blocked the road for traffic to lodge their strong protest against the brutal assassination of these boys. They also chanted slogans against the police, demanding early arrest of the killers. Local senior police officials negotiated with the protesting people and assured them early arrest of the murderers. On this assurance, they dispersed peacefully.

Meanwhile, two persons including a woman died in different incidents of suicide and road mishaps here, according to police.

In Sialkot, a Gujranwala-based woman namely Naseem Akhtar, 40, was killed while her husband Lateef was injured seriously after the motorbike they were travelling on was hit by a speeding truck on Pasrur-Satrah Road. The injured was shifted to a local hospital in critical condition. Police were investigating.

In Sadiqabad, a 26-year-old man committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near Chak 165/P Railway Crossing. The deceased was identified as Ghulam Mustafa, resident of Mazhar Fareed Colony. Rescue 1122 shifted his body to Sadiqabad Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

A motorcyclist died after the motorbike he was travelling on was hit by a van on Toba-Gojra Road near Chak 301/JB on Friday.

According to rescue sources, Nasir Ahmed, resident of Gojra was on his way to Toba on a motorbike. Near Chak 301/JB, a van coming from the opposite direction hit his motorcycle. As a result, he sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Gojra THQ Hospital but he died on the way.