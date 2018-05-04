Share:

SIALKOT-As many as 1,200 male and female teachers have been dismissed from their jobs as lecturers of various subjects at government colleges in Gujranwala Division with their seven-month salary unpaid by the government.

The lectures of the colleges in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts gave their services free of cost as they have not been paid for the last seven months. The government had recruited these teachers as assistant lecturer/lecturers at almost all the government colleges in Gujranwala Division owing to the prolonged non-availability of the regular teachers.

The officials of the colleges department said that these CTEs were recruited on temporary basis seven months ago, but they had been lying unpaid since their appointment , as the government could not allocate funds for their salaries.

Now, the government has terminated them at once without paying them their salaries for the last seven months. These affected CTEs teachers have strongly protested against the government and demanded early payment of their seven-month salaries.

They termed their dismissal as great pity, saying that instead of regularising them, the government had terminated them from their jobs in a pathetic way by showing no mercy in this regard.

Now almost all the government colleges have again been suffering the shortage of teachers due to which the students have been facing great educational loss.

The students and their parents have expressed grave concern over the critical condition. They have urged the government to ensure early appointment of the teachers on all the seats lying vacant in government colleges. On the other hand, Director (Colleges) Gujranwala Division Zubair Khalil said that the Punjab government had already given final approval for the regular appointment of the teachers on all the vacant posts in government colleges.

It came a day earlier Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s visit to Sialkot today. Meanwhile, the stage is set to accord welcome to PM upon his arrival at Sialkot International Airport. The grand project of reconstruction and dualization of dilapidated main Sialkot-Pasrur Road will take now a practical shape, as the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the project near Pasrur.

The government was spending Rs3.45 billion on the carpeting and dualisation of 25km Sialkot-Pasrur Road.

The then prime minister had announced the project while addressing a big public meeting at Saahowala-Sambrial near Sialkot on August 22, 2016.

Sialkot police have arrested as many as eleven accused persons for doing one-wheeling on their motorcycles in different parts the city. The police have sent Kashif, Adnan, Aslam, Zeeshan, Waqar , Nasir, Imran, Naeem, Mohsin, Ahmed and Mehmood behind bars after registering separate cases.

TEACHER HEDL: A schoolteacher was held by a team of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) for getting a job on bogus certificates on Thursday.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told the media that the accused identified as Sarfraz was working as an EST in Govt Elementary School, Shahbpura, Sialkot. A woman namely Shamim Bano had complained to the ACE authorities that the accused had got a government job on fake documents. An inquiry was ordered into the matter which proved the allegation levelled against the accused true. As a result, the ACE team arrested him.