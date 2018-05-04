Share:

IHC serves notices to mayor in Rawal Lake pollution

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought reply from Secretary Ministry of Climate Change and Mayor of Islamabad in the case regarding increasing pollution in Rawal Lake water.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the case, filed by a citizen Pir Fida Hussein Advocate and others.

During the course of proceeding, the petitioner contended that sewerage water of many residential areas including Banigala, Bharakau, Milpur, Phulgran and others was being thrown into Rawal Lake.

He said the wastage of 170 poultry forms around the Korang Nullah was also being thrown into the lake.

The petitioner said a contract had been awarded for fishing to a private contractor who was polluting water further by throwing fish food into the water.

He said it was the violation of basic human rights clauses Article 14 and 9 of the Constitution. He prayed the court to issue directives for Ministry of Climate Change, CDA and district administration to take measures against practices of polluting water of Rawal Lake.

The court served notices to respondents and sought reply from them within two weeks.–APP

Play ‘Pindiwal Hotel’

performed at RAC

RAWALPINDI: A stage-play titled ‘Pindiwal Hotel’ based on social issues was performed at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC)with the aim of promoting clean entertainment for the people and encouraging local drama artists.

The play was written by Munawar Bhatti and directed by senior artist Shama Niazi while famous actors, Hameed Babar, Anjum Malik, Shahzad Pappu, Aini Bukhari, Shahid Bhola, Shama Naizi, Jhalak Ali, Liaqat Shah, Arshad Khan, Anjum Abbasi, Heer and others performed in the drama.

The theme of the play was how deception ruins lives. Former Director RAC, Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed praised the drama team for presenting a thematic play.–app

20 lawbreakers netted

RAWALPINDI: Police have arrested 20 lawbreakers including three suspected dacoits and recovered 4525 grams charras, 64 liters liquor and seven 30 bore pistols with 26 rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattamral police held Danish for having 550 grams charras. Murree police rounded up Majid with 2625 grams charras. Similarly, Naseerabad police recovered 20 liters liquor from the possession of Tanveer. Gunjmandi police apprehended Aftab on recovery of seven liters liquor while Shahzad was sent behind the bars as police seized seven liters liquor.

Waris Khan police conducted a raid and rounded up Liaquat and Rafique for running an illegal LPG agency. Other accused were arrested for having illegal weapons, drugs and liquor.

Meanwhile, Airport police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Rehmatabad graveyard area in its jurisdiction and netted three suspected dacoits named Zulfiqar, Shahzad and Abdul Aqeel. Police also recovered three 30 bore pistols and 10 rounds from their possession.

Meanwhile, the police arrested nine gamblers besides recovering Rs 16340 cash stake money, 12 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kahuta police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Kahuta Town area and held eight gamblers namely Muzafar, Asad, Danish, Aqeel, Abid and others who were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs 9750 cash stake money and seven mobile phones from their possession.

Meanwhile, city police rounded up a person identified as Muhammad Mohsin, who was involved in Parchi gambling.

Police recovered Rs 6590 cash and five mobile phones from his possession.

Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.–APP