islamabad-Islamabad Traffic Police on Friday arranged a workshop here for students of a local college to create awareness about road safety and traffic rules.

Around 500 students of Islamabad Model School for Girls, G-10/2 attended the workshop where the education team of ITP spoke about community policing techniques and efforts of the Force in ensuring safe road environment in the city.

They were informed as how special measures were being taken to curb traffic violations in the city and also informed about traffic rules and regulations. The teams of ITP visit various organizations as this exercise is helpful in ensuring a disciplined traffic system.

The education team briefed the participants on the history of the Force, targets given to ITP and its achievements, road safety measures, causes of accidents, defensive driving and its requirements, practice to prevent risky situations on road, planning for a long journey, positioning vehicle or lane discipline, right of way on junctions and road markings, safe overtaking, traffic sign boards and traffic light signals and perils of using mobile phone while driving. SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed in his message said that ITP will continue efforts for safe road environment in the city and facilitate the road-users.