LAHORE-Gorgeous Pakistani actress Mahira Khan will be heading to Cannes to add glamour at the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which is going to be held from May 8th to 19th.

She will be representing L’Oreal Paris Pakistan Haircare as its official spokesperson.

“I am quite sure that my hair will be open given that I am associated L’Oreal Paris Pakistan Haircare. But I don’t know yet what I’ll be wearing weather I’ll be opting for more traditional clothes or western couture. It’s slightly nerve-racking although simultaneously exciting,” reveals Mahira. Mahira added: “Cannes is a festival that every actor looks up to. I am glad that I got this opportunity. L’Oreal Paris Pakistan represents women of worth and it’s something that I value greatly. When I was announced as the brands spokesperson, I gave an impromptu speech on how we cannot let anyone define our worth. I stand by it.”

Four Bollywood ladies, Aishawarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut are also set to rock n roll in their red-carpet look at Cannes Film Festival this year.

The Cannes Film Festival is a yearly film celebration held in France, which sees new movies of all classes, including documentaries from all around the globe. Founded in 1946, the invitation-only festival is held annually in May at the Palais des festivals et des Congres.