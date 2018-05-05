Share:

Rawalpindi - A man was murdered by his friends over a petty dispute whereas the dead body of another man was found from a seasonal nullah in Gujar Khan, informed sources on Friday.

According to sources, a man named Chaudhry Khalid was sitting with his two friends Abdul Jabber and Muhammad Ilyas in a poultry farm located at Lalyani Qureshiyan, Hamid Jhangi village. They said the troika started fighting over some issue on which the two men opened firing on Khalid and killed him. After committing crime, the killers managed to escape. Gujar Khan police registered a murder case against killer on complaint of the deceased’s brother and began investigation.

On the other hand, police found a bullet-riddled dead body from a seasonal nullah in Bauli. Police also found a pistol and a motorcycle near the dead body. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Iqbal of Rawalpindi. Doctors handed over the dead body to heirs for burial after carrying out autopsy. A case was registered against the unknown killers.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched operation against the vehicle owners for organising “Juma Bazaar” of vehicles at Rehmanabad despite a ban imposed by district government.

Following the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Bilal Iftikhar, the CTP also picked up vehicles with lifters and impounded them in police station.

A total of six cases were also registered with Police Station Sadiqabad against 12 vehicle owners under section 341 of PPC on plaintiff of CTP.

Similarly, a gun battle broke out between two groups on Kuri Road in Sadiqabad which left four persons injured. The victims were moved to Benazir Bhutto Hospital for medical treatment.

The incident took place at Zaki Plaza. Heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and began investigation.