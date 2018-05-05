Share:

KANDHKOT : Measles disease has reportedly claimed more lives in different districts of Sindh province. Reports said that due to measles hundreds of minor children were died while thousands of children are hospitalised in various parts of Sindh.

According to World Health Organization (WHO) that mostly cases of measles reported where the vaccines uptake was low, expired as well as its supplies were interrupted.

It was reported that during last two months hundreds of children specially infants and minors of various areas of Karachi, Larkana, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Kandiyaro, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghouspur, Thatta, Kandhkot, Tangwani, Mithi, Dadu, Jacobabad, Sukkur and its big and small towns and villages of Sindh are hospitalised.

Measles Control Programme has not taken any steps to prevent children from this disease which has already swallowed the innocent lives.

Villagers said that no proper attention is being given to vastly spreading of measles and the health department is incompetent to control the disease as no vaccine are available in DHQs, THQs, RHCs, MNCHs, BHUs and GDs.

They said there is no awareness drive initiated by the health department or district administrations. People in the ruler areas are unaware of the symptoms of measles until the disease reaches to critical condition, they added.

They demanded the government of Sindh to take immediate steps and also declared measles emergency in public hospitals.