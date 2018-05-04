Share:

LAHORE-Pakistani film star Meera has decided to leave her homeland permanently and move to the United States for good.

Recently, Meera made an announcement that she will soon be leaving the country forever. On Thursday, the actress told local media that she has made her decision to leave the country. “I am moving to the United States permanently in a few days,” she said. Talking about the reason as to why the controversy queen has taken such big decision, Meera Jee told that she is looking forward to start a new life with her husband. “However, it is time for me to start a new journey with my husband and move to the USA permanently.” The actress made her debut in the Pakistani film industry with her movie in 1995 but found fame through her performance on the 1995’s ‘Khilona’.

On work front, Meera is said to start shooting for her upcoming multi-starer untitled movie soon that will feature some real life events from the actress’ life.

The Saqib Malik helmed movie also stars Mawra Hocane, Usman Khalid Butt and Ali Kazmi along with Meera.