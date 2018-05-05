Share:

ISLAMABAD - Announcing no increase in Haj fees, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf announced Saturday that all pending applications of unsuccessful Haj applicants from the last three years would go for Haj this year.

Talking to journalists, he said as per decision of the federal cabinet all 12,237 applicants have been declared successful.

The minister said there were also 4,928 applicants over the age of 80 years against a quota of ten thousand so all of them along with their companions have also been declared successful.

He said in first balloting 87,713 applicants were declared successful. He said the second balloting was for the 10 per cent official quota while remaining 7 per cent is subjected to the decision of the Supreme Court. If the Supreme Court decides in favour of the Ministry of Religious Affairs then another balloting of 11,947 applicants would be held.

He said due to increase in dollar rate against rupee, the expense per haji has been increased to Rs44,000. He announced the government will bear the increase and would pay around four billion from the national kitty.

He said unsuccessful candidates may get back their deposits from the banks but if they do not they will be included in next balloting.