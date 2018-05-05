Share:

ISLAMABAD:- The 45th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers meeting is being held in Dhaka, Bangladesh from May 5-6. Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua is leading Pakistan’s delegation to CFM, said a foreign ministry statement. A day before the CFM, the Bangladeshi government organised a visit of OIC heads of delegation to Cox’s Bazar, which hosts the largest Rohingya refugee camp. The Foreign Secretary interacted with refugees and assured them of Pakistan’s support in their hour of misery.–STAFF REPORTER