Share:

ISLAMABAD -PAF thrashed HEC in the inaugural match of the 17th National Netball Men’s and Women’s Championships 2018, which commenced here at Hameedi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday.

Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) chairman Capt (R) Zafar Iqbal Awan was the chief guest and inaugurated the 4-day championship, while PNF president Mudassar Arian, secretary M Riaz, INA president Col (R) Ghulam Murtaz Shah and others were also present at the occasion.

The opening match was played between Pakistan Air Force and Higher Education Commission. It was played on a whirlwind fashion, as airmen were given tough resistance by the HEC players in the first quarter, but after playing so well, HEC ran out of steam and couldn’t resist PAF players, who scored convincing 48-26 victory.

In other matches of the day, Wapda outclass sorry Gilgit as they thrashed them by 41-9 while PAF outpaced Balochistan 34-11, Punjab defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 31-20 and Wapda overpowered Islamabad 46-6.

In the ladies event, defending champions Sindh got off to flying start as they brushed aside Elite PNF 31-10. Wapda outlasted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 29-3, Punjab beat Islamabad 11-3. As many as 11 men and 10 women teams from across the country are taking part in the championship.