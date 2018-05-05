Share:

Islamabad - President Mamnoon Hussain said on Friday that Turkey always supported Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and vibrant Pakistan-Turkey relations were a guarantee for peace and prosperity in the region.

Talking to Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen Hulusi Akar, the president expressed his pleasure on close cooperation between the two countries in different fields including defence which will further grow in coming days.

The president emphasized that Pakistan and Turkey have very deep brotherly relations which could not be described in words. He underlined that Turkey was playing a very positive role towards the resolution of different international issues.

Hussain said that Turkey has dealt with the Middle East crisis and especially the issue of refugees in a very positive manner. He said that Turkey has always supported Pakistan stance on the issue of Kashmir and we are grateful to our Turkish brothers for it.

The president said that Pakistan unconditionally supports Turkey’s stance on the issue of North Cyprus. He praised the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and said that he always takes a just and fair stand for the resolution of challenges facing by the Muslim Ummah.

The Turkish Chief of the General Staff said that Pakistan has always supported Turkey in a difficult time for which the Turkish nation was grateful to the people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Gen Hulusi Akar called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters Islamabad.

Upon arrival at the Naval Headquarters, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented him the guard of honour.

Later, both the leaders discussed professional matters and bilateral defence collaboration in diverse fields.

Gen Hulusi Akar lauded the commitment and performance of the Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the regional maritime domain.

On Thursday Gen Hulusi Akar, also called on Chairman JCS Committee Gen Zubair Mahmood Hayat and Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa separately in Rawalpindi and discussed matters of mutual interest, military-to-military relations, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation.

Visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated sincere efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan in the war against terrorism and for the stability in the region.