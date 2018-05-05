Share:

Washington - Amidst rift between the United States and Pakistan on counterterror efforts, the US Department of Defence said on Thursday that the two sides have many opportunities to fight terrorism and help with stability in Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

“So, with respect to Pakistan, we have opportunities with Pakistan. We think Pakistan can do more, and we'll look to them and work with them to find opportunities to further regional security,” Dana White, a spokesperson for US Department of State, told reporters. Pentagon said attacking voter registration centres shows that the group cannot win through elections. “In Afghanistan, one, we have to remember that the Taliban and ISIS (Daesh), their motive is to scare people. It's fear. And they are purposely targeting voting registration. That is what they're doing in order to ensure - because they can't win at the ballot box,” she said.

The Pentagon spokesperson said the reason to increase pressure on the Taliban is to get the group to a political solution. “What I would say is that we're working by, with and through our partners. That, as the secretary said earlier this week, these are desperate attempts. We have to remember that our goal is to force the enemy to a political solution. And we're going to do that. But the enemy gets a vote. We will continue to work. We're there to stand with the Afghan government,” White said.

Meanwhile, the US Department of State stressed the need for investigation on a recent attack on a reporter in Afghanistan.

“We urge accountability for the murder of journalists in Malta, Mexico, Russia, and Slovakia, and the apparent assassination of a BBC Pashto reporter in Afghanistan on Monday,” said Heather Nauert, a spokesperson for US State Department.

“We are also outraged by Monday's savage attack in Kabul claimed by ISIS (Daesh) that killed nine journalists and media professionals, including some, I know, from some of your organisations and from Radio Free Europe as well. We want to express our deepest condolences and sympathy for the loss of those brave reporters,” she added.