Share:

Islamabad - The Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) on Friday rejected nine fresh requests of establishing Pharmacy Technicians Colleges, while three were issued showcase notices on unsatisfactory performance the official said on Friday.

The statement issued said that ninth meeting of the PCP was held here under the chairmanship of Secretary for ministry of national Health Services, regulations and Coordination Naveed Kamran Baloch.

The meeting decided to defer and reject nine request of Pharmacy technician colleges and approved only two colleges to run pharmacy technician program in Punjab. Three found unsatisfactory during surprise inspections will be served show cause notices.

The statement said that sixteen agenda points were discussed in the meeting including inspection reports of graduate and undergraduate of Pharmacy school and Pharmacy Technician programs. The council also devised to improve quality of pharmacy graduates in Pakistan.

The PCP also deferred two Pharm d programs for accreditations till fulfillment of PCP criteria. It was also decided that the curriculum of pharmacy education will be revised in line with the current international standards.

PCP is the regulatory body established under Pharmacy Act 1967 to regulate the pharmacy practice and education by pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.

The mandate of pharmacy council is to protect, promote and maintain the health safety and wellbeing of patients and the public whose pharmaceuticals services in Pakistan.

Dr. A. Q Javed Iqbal, Vice President of the Pharmacy council of Pakistan presided over the meeting and reiterated that PCP has taken many important decisions which include strict regulatory monitoring of institutions imparting pharmacy education, approval of methodology of pre-registration examination of institutes who had started their Pharm. D programs without NPC.

Dr Asad Hafeez President PCP assured that the Council will use its entire means to promote and upgrade the Pharmacy education in the country.

He also reiterated that the Council members will work with full commitment to enhance the capacity building of the pharmacists who have to play an important role in this life saving profession.

Federal Secretary for NHS appreciated overall working of the pharmacy council in the country. He also appreciated the council for the introduction of self-assessment inspection performas and hoped that it will bring transparency in inspection of colleges.

Mr. Naveed Kamran Baloch assured and promised to facilitate the process of acquisition of land for PCP Secretariat at the earliest.

He also sought proposal for any legislative assistance needed by the council from his office.

He reiterated that thr ministry is standing behind every decision of the council which is made with collective wisdom. Meeting was also attended by Prof. Dr. Azhar Hussain, Pof Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Dr. Nisar Ahmed, Mr. Ayaz Gul Kiani, Tanvir Ahmed Siddiqui, Ali Ahmed Agha, Naveed Ahmed and Dr. Syed Atif Raza.