It was February 2018 when CJP ordered three famous private banks to issue pension settled at a meager amount after struggle of pensioners for several years. Yet two months have passed and the victims are still fighting for their basic human right. Despite court order, the banks are reluctant to pay to their former employees. I request the CJP to take strict actions against these banks which are exploiting the rights of people who burned midnight oil to help the banks grow and become the giants they are today. The pension should be released immediately in retrospect to bring the families of pensioners out of financial struggle in this expensive world.

RIDDHA AZHAR,

Lahore, April 4.