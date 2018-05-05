Share:

NARH (Kahuta)/Islamabad - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday expressed his confidence that with an exceptional performance over the past five years in government, the PML-N would win with a more margin in the 2018 general election than that of 2013 polls.

“Wherever you go you will find development projects like motorways, roads, highways, power and gas projects, schools, hospitals etc initiated by the PML-N government have been completed or were near to completion,” the prime minister said while speaking at a public gathering at Narh in Kahuta.

The Prime Minister said that the development work carried out during tenure of the present government had no precedent in the country’s history, adding, that the PML-N had entered into the election arena with the same spirit.

“It is the people who make a decision [in election] and not anyone else,” he said and added the continuity of democracy was a must for progress of the country and welfare and prosperity of its people.

The Prime Minister said that it was only the PML-N and the leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who served the country and made it sovereign.

He said that he was pretty confident as they had served the country and strengthened its economy, the decision of masses in the July 2018 election would InshaAllah lead to victory for PML-N.

“Against whom we are confronted with politically today they are not doing the politics of decency,” he said and added politics of blame game would not succeed.

Only the politics of decency would prevail which he said they were following.

He said that the PML-N government had fulfilled all promises made with the people of the area and added the journey of progress would continue.

Referring to area of Kahuta which was his constituency, the Prime Minister said that it was an area of martyrs and Ghazis and the people of this area, particularly the youth were very brave and fearless who never turned their back.

He said that he started his political journey from this area and after passage of 30 years the people loved him and the PML-N and elected him frequently.

Meanwhile, paying glowing tributes to lawyers for the struggle and sacrifices for the cause of democracy and rule of law, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi hoped that they would continue to play its role for strengthening of judicial system and provision of speedy and affordable justice to masses.

Premier Abbasi was talking to a delegation of High Court Bar Association Rawalpindi Bench and District Bar Association Rawalpindi which met him on Friday at his National Assembly chamber.

The delegation highlighted the role of lawyers’ community towards rule of law and strengthening of democracy in the country.

Issues being faced by the lawyers' community also came under discussion.

The Prime Minister appreciated the struggle and sacrifices of the lawyers' community for democracy and rule of law in the country. He observed that lawyers have a critical role in dispensation of justice and expressed the hope that the legal fraternity would continue to play its role for strengthening of judicial system and provision of speedy and affordable justice to the people. The Prime Minister also assured the delegation that every possible effort would be made to address their issues.