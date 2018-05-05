Share:

Police rescue child worker from officer’s house

Police on Friday rescued a nine-year-old child worker from the house of a government officer in Johar Town. However, no action was taken against the officer accused of torture of on the housemaid. Reportedly, the child ran from the house (located in G-3) to flee torture. Some locals noticed the girl weeping bitterly in the street. They alerted the police and also staged a protest demonstration against the house owner, who is said to be a government officer. The Nawab Town police rushed to the spot and recovered the child. The girl was taken to the police station. Later, she would be handed over to her parents.–Staff Reporter

Missing boy found dead

A 19-year-old boy, who went missing from his house a few days ago, was found tortured to death in Shahdara police precincts on Friday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was later identified as Nadeem, a resident of Misri Shah. A police investigator said the boy was tortured to death by unidentified killers. The police were investigating the incident.–Staff Reporter

Constable killed in accident

A police constable was crushed to death under a truck on Lytton Road, police said on Friday. Resident of Faisal Town, Constable Bilal Butt riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when a speedy truck bumped into his bike on Lytton Road late Thursday night. The victim was rushed to hospital but died in the way. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities. The driver fled instantly. The police reached the spot and impounded the truck. Further investigation was underway. –Staff Reporter

'Mules’ nabbed with seven-kg heroin

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed to have nailed two mules and seized seven-kg heroin at Lahore airport Friday. The detainees were named as Muhammad Ghulam Abbas and Muhammad Ashfaq. Abbas was trying to travel to Dubai when 4.2kg heroin was recovered from his baggage while Ashfaq was was trying to smuggle heroin through cargo section, it is learnt. Ashfaq book a parcel for Canada in the name of Canadian citizen Hanery John but during scanning heroin was found in the parcel concealed in books. Further investigation is under way.–Staff Reporter