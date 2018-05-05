Share:

PESHAWAR - The Pakistan People’s Party on Friday formally submitted a no-confidence motion against Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Two lawmakers of the PPP Fakhar-e-Azam Wazir from district Bannu and Zia Ullah Afridi from Peshawar have jointly submitted the no-confidence motion to the provincial assembly secretariat against the KP Assembly speaker.

The movers of the motion have contended that as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has lost the majority in the provincial assembly after the party’s action against its MPAs, thus the speaker should take a fresh vote of confidence from the House.

Meanwhile, the KP Assembly will meet on May 14 at 4 pm to discuss a number of items on the agenda. However, it is not clear whether or not the KP provincial government will present the budget during the same session.

The PTI-led provincial government has not yet come up with a decision to present the budget for the year 2018-19.