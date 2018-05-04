Share:

HAFIZABAD-A the PTI workers’ convention, the party leaders advised the workers to spread in every nook and corner of the district to muster up public support for the PTI candidates.

They said that the district would to be prove fortress of PTI and would emerge victorious in the general elections.

Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti reminded the masses that he had not only got district status for Hafizabad but also upgraded the DHQ Hospital. He also said that he executed network of roads and opened hundreds of schools in the district besides initiating scores of social welfare projects.