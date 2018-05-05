Share:

LAHORE: Punjab Provincial Development Working Party Friday approved four

development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 9830.459 million. These schemes were approved in the 62nd meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2017-18. The approved development schemes are: Strengthening of PMU for Punjab

Resource Management Program (PRMP) at the cost of Rs 996.838m, provision of

laptops (revised) at the cost of Rs 6637.197m, rehabilitation of Hakra Branch RD: 0+000 to 286+920, Bahawalnagar at the cost of Rs 986.104m and construction of Pandori Dam, district Jhelum (2nd revised) at the cost of Rs 1210.320m.–INP