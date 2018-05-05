Share:

islamabad - Dozens of students and teachers of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) on Friday held a protest against the parliamentary resolution to rename Dr. Abdus Salam Center for Physics with Abu al-Fath Abd al-Rahman Mansur al-Khazini.

The protestors included professors, students and ex-students of the university gathered outside the press club to condemn the ruling party’s move to rename the center for physics at QAU.

The participants while acknowledging the scientific contribution of Pakistani scientist Dr. Abdus Salam declare the recently passed resolution in conflict with the constitution of the country.

The participants also called it a discriminatory legislative move against the international commitments of the country.

“Why does the government want to replace a Pakistani scientist name with a 14th century Muslim scientist,” the protestors sloganeered.

Addressing the participants, renowned scientist Pervez Hoodbhoy said that renaming of Dr. Abdus Salam Center of Physics is a condemnable act and urged the government to reverse this move on emergency basis.

“Dr. Salam was the only Pakistani who won a Nobel Prize in Science,” he said.

He claimed it is tragic that the government is stripping off the great work of a Pakistani scientist who is respected worldwide. “Italy is running a physics center on the Nobel laureate’s name and a number of international scholarships are also awarded on his name,” he said.

Dr. A. H Nayyar said that National Center of Physics was named after Dr. Abdus Salam Center for Physics on the directions of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and was approved with presidential ordinance.

“But non-implementation on the Presidential ordinance shows that public representatives’ decisions have no respect,” he said.

He said it seems like the government has bowed before the Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) movement and accepted its demand of renaming all buildings and institutions named after Dr. Salam, who belonged to the Ahmaddiya community.

A representative from civil society, Dr. Sarwar Bari said that former PM Nawaz Sharif ordered to change the name of national Center for Physics with Dr. Abdus Salam but it had not been implemented.

“However, his son-in-law’s resolution was passed on urgent basis,” he said.

He said it is shameful and regrettable that all parties’ representatives participated in this resolution to pass it.

Dr. Sajid Awan said that the resolution is not only shameful but in conflict with constitution of the country as the president had already issued an ordinance to name the national center for physics on Dr. Salam’s name.

He said government should name new institutions after other scientists instead of renaming them. Professor Tahir Malik said that the resolution more looks like a political move by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to appease a certain vote bank in the country. He said that QAU is facing a number of administrative issues but the government, instead of seriously addressing the issues is more interested in renaming the physics center.

He said that universities are autonomous bodies and such measures will misbalance the freedom of speech in the institutions.

“Dr. Salam was not allowed to give his lectures when he was alive and in Pakistan, now even his name is not acceptable for the government,” he said.

Participants said the resolution unfortunately was also supported by liberal political parties like PPP, PTI and PML-N etc. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif himself issued the order to rename National Centre for Physics in December 2016. The SDP never implemented it.

NPC set up by Dr Riaz-ud-Din in the building of Biology Department was later handed over to the Strategic Planning Division and had no administrative link with QAU except that it is located at QAU lands.

The protestors vowed to launch nationwide protest if the resolution was not reversed till Monday.