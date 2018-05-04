Share:

rawalpindi-Quality of goods would be ensured in Ramazan Sasta Bazaars and strict action would be taken against the profiteers. Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal stated this while chairing a meeting held here on Friday. He said that the availability of all daily-use commodities would be ensured during Ramazan in such bazaars. Special directives have also been issued to display the rate lists of all commodities with phone numbers of those in charge of the bazaars and emergency services. Ramazan bazaars would provide quality and fresh articles to the buyers at subsidized rates as compared to the open markets, he said. Each bazaar would also have a control room with separate waiting places for males and females. Water and fan facilities would also be available in Ramazan bazaars.

The security of the Ramzan bazaars would be foolproof to avoid any untoward incident, he added.