GUJRANWALA/SIALKOT-The Worlds Fire Fighters Day was observed while different seminars and rallies were held here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 Gujranwala on arranged a seminar at its main office of and an awareness rally was also held on GT Road. Addressing the gatherings District Emergency Officer Umer Akbar Ghuman said that the purpose of the celebrations was to pay tributes the rescue martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the citizens. He stressed upon the need to adopt safety measures in big buildings so that no untoward incident could occur. He also asked the participants to educate the public about safety measures to overcome the fire incidents.

Meanwhile, the CTD, Rescue 1122 Sialkot and Law Enforcing Agencies jointly conducted a massive mock emergency exercise at Kh Muhammad Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Sialkot here today.

The rescuers and personnel of CTD and LEAs showed their skills and capabilities to avert the any untoward incident.

KMSMC Principal Dr Zafar Ali, medical students and their teachers witnessed the exercise. On the occasion, the rescuers of Rescue 1122 also provided the emergency relief help to the mock emergency victims, proving that the departments concerned were alert and ready to combat any untoward incident.

The Rescue 1122 observed the Fire Fighters’ Day as the main ceremony was held at an industrial unit near Sahowala-Sialkot. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Sialkot Syed Kamal Abid led the mock exercise.

The rescuers also took part in mock fire-fighting, with their renewed pledge to utilise their all energies and capabilities to provide the emergency relief services for the people. A large number of the industrial workers also participated in the mock exercise.