No doubt, Education in this country is only meant for upper class societies. The BISE (Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education) Sukkur is the focal point of mafia. There is a warm business of selling marks to the public and private schools hence merit is being crushed under feet.

A-1 grades and positions are being sold to the children of rich men. The poor but highly intelligent students are powerless to protest against such mafia. The future of students is destroyed because the meritorious students are deprived of their right hence it is warmly requested to the Chief Minister of Sindh (Syed Murad Ali Shah) and other concerned authorities to take a legal action against such mafia of BISE Sukkur, who are involved in corruption.

SAMIULLAH SOOMRO,

Jamshoro, April 2.