Army coach to train archers for Asian Games

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Acting Director General Amer Ali Ahmed took notice of the complaints by archers regarding unavailability of proper coaches for the upcoming Asian Games and held a meeting with Archery Federation of Pakistan (AFP) secretary Wisal Khan and national archers to find out players suggestions to appoint proper coaches. Amer said he received complaints that the archers were not satisfied with the coaches and it was decided in principle to call Army’s highly-qualified coach Ajlaluddin, who will join the camp on Monday 7. The sources said archers were forced to give statement in favour of present coaches or else they would be thrown out of the training camp and had to face ban, but senior players refused to melt down under pressure and speak about the actual truth.–Staff Reporter

Mansoor steers PSB XI to victory

ISLAMABAD - Mansoor Ahmed steered Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) XI to a narrow 6-run win over Rawalpindi Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) in an exhibition tapeball floodlight match here at Jinnah Stadium on late Thursday night. Batting first, PSB posted 138-6 in 12 overs. Skipper Mansoor Ahmed made 46 while Deputy Mayor Islamabad Syed Zeehsan Naqvi hit 26. Shah Khlaid took 2-22. In reply, RISJA could score 132-7. Afzal Javed struck 27, Shakir Abbasi 21, Shah Khalid 18 and Abbas Shabbir 15 runs. Agha Amjed bagged 2-22 and Malik Imtiaz 2-24. Acting Director General PSB Amer Ali Ahmed graced the occasion as chief guest and lauded the efforts of sports journalists for promoting soft image of the country and described their role as highly crucial in building the character of the youth.–Staff Reporter

Millat Club rout Quaid-e-Azam Club

ISLAMABAD – All-round performance by Zeeshan Irshad helped minnows Millat Club rout Quaid-e-Azam Club by 4 wickets in the ICA Championship 2018 match played here at Bhutto Cricket Ground on Friday. With this victory, Millat Club qualified for Super 8 stage of the tournament and also made it to the finals of the zonal stage for the very first time. Quaid Club, batting first, were bowled out for 206 in 39 overs. Qaiser made 53, Umair 39 and Asad Kazmi 33 runs. Hamza captured 4-42, Haris 3-28 and Zeeshan 2-43. In reply, Millat Club reached home in 41 overs. Zeeshan Irshad scored 105 runs hitting 14 fours and 1 six while Haris made 33 and Arsalan unbeaten 32. Zeeshan was named man of the match. Ch Ajmal Sabir announced Rs 10,000 cash and dinner for the entire Millat Club team.–Staff Reporter

Zeeshan helps Rawalpindi demolish Chakwal

ISLAMABAD – Opener Zeeshan Malik and right-arm fast bowler M Ismail helped Rawalpindi Rams demolish Chakwal Peacock by massive 133 runs in the 1st Rawalpindi Masters Premier League Championship 2018 match here at Pindi Stadium. The match was reduced to 20 overs due rain. Put into bat first, Rams posted 184-5 in allotted overs. Zeeshan batted brilliantly and struck swashbuckling 101 off 59 balls hitting 13 fours and three sixes while Umair hit 37. Jameel Abbas captured 4-18. In reply, Chakwal Peacock were bundled out for meager 51 in 16.4 overs. Only Abdul Majid (11) and Zain (10) could reach double figures. M Ismail grabbed 4-6 while Imran bagged 2-6. Zeeshan Malik was named player of the match. Rawalpindi Region head coach Sabih Azhar handed over the award to Zeeshan.–Staff Reporter