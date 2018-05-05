Share:

Students urged to prepare for challenges

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen has urged students to prepare themselves to cope with challenges being faced by the country. She was addressing the second degree awarding ceremony of Department of History and Pakistan Studies at Al Raazi Hall here on Friday. Dr Nasira Jabeen urged the graduating students that there was competitive environment in the world and they must prepare themselves for competition in all the fields. Dr Iqbal Chawla said the Department of History and Pakistan Studies had several distinctions. He said that it was established in 1932 and had produced renowned historians including A.L.Srivastava, Sheikh Abdul Rahseed, Dr Ishtiaq Hussain Qureshi, Dr Riaz-ul-Islam, Dr Yar Muhammad Khan, Prof Muhammad Aslam, Prof Ikram Ali Malik, Prof Ali Abbas, Prof Syed Qamar Abbas and Dr Qalb-e-Abid. He said that the department's 80 percent faculty consisted of PhDs who are producing quality research on political and social history of the country. In the convocation, 60 degrees were distributed among master’s candidates of session 2014-2016 while 3 MPhil and 3 PhD degrees were also awarded.–Staff Reporter

PU national conference today

Punjab University Department of English Language and Literature in collaboration with Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) will organize its 1st national conference on “Counter balancing politics and aesthetics in Pakistani literature” on Saturday (today) at 9am at its premises. Chairman PHEC Prof Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin will be the chief guest while PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen will also attend the ceremony. Also, the Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of BBA (Hons.) final year annual 2017.–Staff Reporter

11 ‘gamblers’ arrested

Model Town Police on Friday arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs80,000, 15 PTCL wireless sets, 15 mobile phones besides illegal weapons from their possession. The police conducted a raid at Rehrianwala chowk Icchra and arrested match book maker Zahid Hameedi Gondal along with his companions and recovered stake money besides other things. Police have registered a case against the accused. Further investigation is underway.–APP

DIG relieved

Lahore DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf on Friday was relieved of his duties in the government of the Punjab. The police officer was ordered to report to the Establishment Division as officer on Special Duty. Ashraf, who remained posted on a key position in Lahore for almost four years under the present regime, is leaving abroad for higher education. Earlier, the federal government had approved his ex-Pakistan leave for one year. Lahore DIG Security Moeen Masood has been given the additional charge of the post of DIG operations. Sources in the provincial police department say there would be massive reshuffle in the police hierarchy under the caretaker set up ahead of general elections 2018.–Staff Reporter

IGP gives cash to good cops

Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday handed over cash prizes worth Rs 3.425 million to policemen who showed good performance. A police spokesman said the ceremony took place at the central police office. Additional-IG Azhar Hameed Khokhar, DIG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir, Shehzada Sultan, and Sajjad Hassan Manj also attended the ceremony. On this occasion, at least 89 officers and officials from Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Khushab, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahuddin, and Rahim Yar Khan districts were given appreciation certificates and cash prize amounting to Rs 3.425 million. According to officials, cash prizes worth Rs90 million have been distributed among 1070 policemen since December 2014, as part of the police “tradition” to reward and encourage officers and officials for best performance. “There is a system of punishments and accountability,” the police spokesman said. He also explained that the bad cops, in the department, are taken to task and at the same time the good cops are rewarded and encouraged. Meanwhile, senior officers including DIG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir, Shehzada Sultan, SSP Imran Mahmood, and SP Qamar Zaman were given appreciation certificates for devising draft of the Police Rules in the light of Police Ordinance 2002. –Staff Reporter