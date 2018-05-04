Share:

RAWALPINDI-Shortage of water supply in Afshan Colony, Peoples Colony, Masrial Road, Dhoke Syedan and others areas of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has made the lives of the residents miserable.

The residents are facing great difficulties due to water shortage but the authorities concerned are paying no heed towards resolution of the issue.

“Crowds can be seen at water filtration plants because some parts have been reported to be without water for many days while the authorities concerned just make verbal claims of providing water by tankers.”

A large number of complaints have been registered regarding the issue