LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday indicted Zainab’s killer Imran Ali in Noor Fatima rape and murder case. ATC Judge Sajjad Ahmad indicted Imran Ali in Noor Fatima case but he pleaded not guilty and contended to contest the charges. At this, the court adjourning the matter till May 9, summoned prosecution witnesses for recording their statements. The indictment of the accused came after police submitted the challan (charge-sheet) against the accused in the court. The police had declared them guilty in the case. Besides Zainab murder case, Imran Ali was involved in eight other similar cases wherein six victims had died and only two survived. Six-year-old Noor Fatima was killed after rape in April 2017. An anti-terrorism court had already handed down death sentence on four counts to convict Imran Ali in rape and murder case of seven-year-old Zainab.