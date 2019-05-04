Share:

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University with collaboration of Pakistan Alliance for Early Childhood, Rupani Foundation, Ministry of Planning, Development and the Karakoram International University will soon hold 3rd international conference on early childhood development.

The theme of the conference will be “The promise of Early Child Development-Investing in the Early Years,” a press release issued here on Saturday said.

The event will include an exhibition of workable ECD models focusing multi-sector approach to promote holistic ECD from conception to 8 years in the country.

The conference is expected bring together over 500 participants, including legislators and policymakers, responsible for health, nutrition, child protection, education and social welfare, ECD experts from national and international level, practitioners, researchers, donors, academicians and parent representatives to deliberate on draft policies and legislation to evolve an integrated, multi-sector approach. The proposed event will provide a forum to ECCE stakeholders for sharing experiences, researches, developments and innovations in the field of early childhood care, development and education.

According to the Faculty of Education, the conference will envisage for re-conceptualizing the concept of ECCE keeping in view the current practices, challenges and trends at national/global level.

It also aimed at appraising latest trends and address challenges in early childhood care and education.