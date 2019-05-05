Share:

LAHORE - B2B contacts and exchange of trade delegations can help boost mutual trade and economic ties, said head of four-member Saudi delegation Engr Sultan Bin Mahdi during visit to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal welcomed the delegation.

Tauqir H. Shirazi, Liaqat Ali Sher, Anwar Anjum, Awais Saeed Piracha, Naseem-ul-Ghani and Moazzam Rasheed were also present. Sultan Bin Mahdi said that Chambers of the two countries could play an instrumental role bringing the business community closer. He called for timely dissemination of trade related information and exchange of delegations.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have strong and brotherly relations and these can be strengthened with the exchange of trade and cultural delegations”, he said. Shahzad Nasir said that there was enormous scope to expand economic relations between the two brotherly states. “Saudi businessmen should invest in various industries which have lucrative opportunities.

Saudi Arabia is important trading partner of Pakistan as it comes at 6th place and 12th place among the top importing and exporting countries for Pakistan respectively", he said,