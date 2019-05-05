Share:

Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the government for implicating PPP workers (Jiyala) in fake cases for protesting against irrational and unprecedented increase in POL prices. He said that the increase would impact every section of life and dearness and poverty graph would further escalate to skies

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Bialwal Bhutto said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government through authoritarian and tyrant actions has proved it as a shadow government of dictators.

He said that it looks the government has finalized preparations for inflicting state atrocities onto the protests ensuing against unbearable inflation in the country.

The Chairman PPP said the absconder and unmanned puppet Prime Minister is now fully bent upon depriving the people of their just democratic right of protest.

He said that the government drowned in sheer vengeance and hate has also booked a late Jiyala in fake case.

Bilawal Bhutto asked the ineligible PM that he should instead of implicating Jiyalas in fake cases, tender unconditional apology to the people on speaking lies.

The Chairman PPP demanded that all fake cases registered against Jiyalas in Multan, Lodhran, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur should immediately be withdrawn.