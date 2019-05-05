Share:

Waseela-e-Taleem programme of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has enrolled around 2.2 million primary school children in fifty districts across the country.

According to an official of BISP, the programme was developed to financially support the primary education of four to twelve years old children for their enrolments and retention.

Each beneficiary child receives a cash transfer of 750 rupees per quarter upon meeting the admission verification and attendance requirement.

The programme is likely to be extended to fifty more districts thereby increasing the number of districts to one hundred across the country.

The components were interlinked and interdependent to mobilize BISP beneficiaries to enrol, retain, attendance compliance, case management and transfer of payment.