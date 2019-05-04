Share:

LOS ANGELES - Cardi B thinks it is ‘’definitely harder’’ being rich and famous because people like to make judgements about her life because she has money.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker loves living life in the spotlight but doesn’t like how people make judgements about her life because she has money.

She said: ‘’It’s definitely harder, like, the more money the more problems the more people that think they know you. It just gets harder. Some people don’t understand the struggle and think it came easy for me, you know? I totally understand why these artists go through what they go through, why they’re shaving their head. It’s just crazy! [But I’m going to] thug it out, because I’m already famous. I got no choice but to keep it going.’’

And the 26-year-old rapper - who has nine-month-old daughter Kulture with her husband Offset - admits she finds it difficult leaving her little girl behind when she travels. She shared: ‘’It makes me sad sometimes. All that traveling, and I know her sleeping schedule is getting a little messed up.