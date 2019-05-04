Share:

ISLAMABAD-Capital Development Authority accelerated the pace of operation against illegal housing societies and sealed over 200 premises including property offices besides demolishing 25 shops illegally constructed on the land reserved for the park.

The operation was initiated early on Saturday morning despite the weekly holiday, and participated by the Enforcement Directorate, Planning Wing of the Authority, ICT Administration, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations.

During the operation, Phase-VI and Phase-VII of Ghauri Town were targeted. During this operation, 213 premises including shops, real estate offices and other buildings were sealed. Furthermore, a large market comprising 25 shops constructed illegally on land reserved for park were also razed and the plot was vacated from illegal occupation. Similarly, four sheds and two main entry points of the society were also demolished.

Similarly, another property office located in Pak PWD was also sealed by the CDA.

The CDA has reiterated that unauthorised constructions in the city would not be tolerated. Furthermore, areas reserved for amenities in the societies’ plans would not be allowed to be utilised for commercial or any other purpose and strict action would be taken to eradicate such violations.

Furthermore, elements that are misleading and motivating the general public to invest in illegal housing societies will not be allowed to operate. In order to curtail further construction and stop sale purchase in the society, the offices of real estate agents operating in the locality involved in sale and purchase of plots in Ghauri Town and management offices established for marketing of the society are being sealed.

The CDA, several times, advised and warned the general public not to make investments in this housing society through publication of public notices in national dailies. CDA has again warned general public not to invest in illegal housing societies. General public has also been requested to intimate and report the authority regarding unauthorised use of amenities’ plots reserved in the societies; otherwise strict action would be taken against such violations.

Ghouri Town was developed in the last decade, during which the CDA did not make any effort to stop the illegal development but it is a matter of record that whenever the civic body moved against the said illegal housing society, they successfully managed to defuse the situation by using their links in powerful quarters.

Few years back when CDA conducted a similar operation, then the state minster and local MNA of that time Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry intervened and stopped the operation.

The civic agency had also sealed the society’s offices on June 23, 2017 but only to unseal them a few weeks later on the pressure of local politicians. At the time of the de-sealing of their offices, one of the core members of the management committee Raja Ali Akbar had submitted an undertaking that the society will submit documents for obtaining NOC in 90 days. However, the said undertaking is still awaited in civic body besides passage of over a year.

Recently, CDA requested Deputy Commissioner through a letter to book the owners of Ghouri Town for 6 months according to section 46 of CDA ordinance but action could not be taken due to same pressure.

On the other hand, those who have purchased plots and houses in the said housing scheme are facing various problems such as obtaining utility connections, which are being denied to them due to the CDA’s request.