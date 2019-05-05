Share:

BEIJING - China is moving to improve the use of information technology at the country’s community-level medical institutions, Health News reported.

The National Health Commission and the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine have jointly issued a document on promoting IT application at community health service centers and township clinics, the newspaper said.

The document encouraged these institutions to use technologies such as cloud computing, big data and AI in their services.

According to the document, IT application will be advanced to improve services regarding health education, vaccination, family doctor contracting as well as health services for children and women.

It will also help better the health management work in aspects of public health emergency response, health services for elderly people and chronic disease and mental health management.

The document said community-level institutions should better use the internet to make more of their services available online, such as scheduling appointments, medical fee payment, treatment suggestions and diagnosis.

It also required institutions to use more advanced technologies in tracking the disposal of medical waste.