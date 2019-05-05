Share:

LAHORE - DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan has said that communication officers of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority are eyes of the Punjab Police. He said the crime rate decreased significantly in the city due to regular monitoring of city roads through the high-tech surveillance system and best working relationship between Lahore Police and the safe city authority. Ashfaq Khan said that monitoring mechanism of Punjab Safe Cities Authority had no parallel in the world. The DIG stated this while talking to the Police Communication Officers of PSCA during his visit to the headquarters of the safe city authority. Chief Operating Officer of PSCA Akbar Nasir Khan briefed the DIG regarding the functioning of different sections. The DIG was informed about the structure and mechanism of Integrated Command Control Communication Centre as well as the Emergency Helpline (Rescue-15), Police Dispatch and Camera Monitoring, Media Monitoring Center, Facial Recognition Technology, ANPR and Intelligent Traffic Management System.

DIG Ashfaq Khan lauded the efforts of COO Akbar Nasir Khan and said that due to his untiring contribution, PSCA made possible 24/7 security checking with CCTV cameras at the entry and exit and points of the city. He said the modern technology was helping police in manifold including crime control, traffic management, and quick response. He said that excellent working relationship and round the clock effective coordination exists between Lahore Police and PSCA to help people in case of any emergency.

COO Safe Cities Authority Akbar Khan said that with the Safe Cities Authority regularly monitors different points of the city with help of high-tech cameras.

Meanwhile, DIG Ashfaq Khan visited District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh. SP (Headquarters) Syed Karrar Hussain welcomed the DIG Operations on his arrival. A smart contingent of Police presented salute to DIG Ashfaq Khan on this occasion. DIG Ashfaq Khan laid flower wreath on the Yadgar-e-Shuhda and paid rich tributes to the police martyrs. SP (Headquarters) briefed the DIG about different wings of the District Police Lines and facilities being provided to police officers and officials.